Iran, India foreign ministers meet in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 28 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister met with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi to discuss continuation of bilateral cooperation in the face of US withdrawal from JCPOA.

According to MNA correspondent accompanying Zarif's team of journalists, the meeting took place at Indian Foreign Ministry's complex in New Delhi this afternoon.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif heading a politico-economic delegation arrived in New Delhi early on Monday to talk with Indian officials on US pullout from JCPOA and ways to expand energy and transport cooperation.

During the meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest and the ways to continue cooperation after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

KI/4308574