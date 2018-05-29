Zarif says visit to India 'fruitful'

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a tweet at the conclusion of his trip to New Delhi, outlined the results of his recent visit to India.

“Fruitful visit to India, building on achievements of President Rouhani's state visit in Feb. Productive meetings on energy, banking, transportation and commerce. Excellent substantive concluding meeting with my counterpart and delegations. Resolved to expand ties in all fields,” the message reads.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif heading a politico-economic delegation has arrived in New Delhi early Mon. to talk with Indian officials on US pullout from JCPOA and ways to expand energy and transport cooperation.

