42.7% rise in construction progress of 1st gas condensates sweetening unit

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Construction of 1st gas condensate sweetening unit in South Pars Gas Field is underway with 42.7 percent physical progress, Public Relations Dept. of Pars Oil and Gas Company reported.

For his part, project manager of Gas Condensate Decontamination Unit at refineries in South Pars Phases 2 and 3 (DMC) Sirous Peykar revealed the above statement and said, “according to the scheduled program, this unit will be put into operation in the Iranian month of Dey in the coming year (to start March 21, 2018).”

The sweetening process of this product in refineries based in South Pars Gas Field will create considerable added value, he said, noting “increasing quality of product, implementation of this giant project will reduce corrosion in installations and environmental pollutants as well.”

If financial resources are approved in due date, it is predicted that this giant project will become operational in next year’s Iranian month of Dey (from Dec. 22 to Jan. 22), he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, DMC project manager pointed to the selection of contractor for installing relevant parts and equipment for this project and added, “since the project’s fixed parts and equipment is available at the workshop, it is anticipated that relevant equipment will be installed by Feb. 2018 completely.”

He also referred to the other executive activities of this project including civil operations of four tanks for storing chemicals and construction of substation and added, “approx. 60 percent of sheets needed for the construction of talks is available at the project site, so that pertinent contractor is conducting feasibility studies for constructing these tanks.”

In conclusion, the project manager said, “construction of gas condensates decontamination unit in South Pars Gas Field, phases 2 and 3 has been transferred by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to Petroleum Industry Research Center and Khatam ol-Anbeya Construction Quarters (Shahid Rajaei Group) under the strict supervision of Pars Oil and Gas Company in order to separate sour sulfur and polluting compounds from gas condensates emitted from these phases.

