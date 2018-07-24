Six more South Pars gas rigs operational by March

“We will have 6 new gas rigs come on line by the end of the year [1397 of Iranian calendar on March 21, 2019] to increase the production of the South Pars gas field to 3 billion square feet,” said Mohammad Meshkinfam, the Chairman and Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company Ltd.

“In line with developing the South Pars gas field, we are following important projects and new rigs of the field are under construction,” he added.

The official recounted that 4 of the rigs under construction in SADRA's yard in Bushehr have witnessed a 90% progress and out of the ten rigs contracted with SADRA Company, one has been installed and the other is being loaded to get installed in its maritime position.

YNG/4355657