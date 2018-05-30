South Pars Phase 14 to come on stream in Winter

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field with a production capacity of 1 million cubic meters per day will come on stream during Dec. 2018 to March 2019, CEO of Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company said Wednesday.

Ghasem Rahmani, CEO of Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company, said Wednesday that Phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field includes four platforms and two lines for transferring gas. He noted that all stages of design and engineering, drilling wells and building and installing the platforms were carried out by Iranian experts and domestic companies.

He deemed Phase 14 as one of the biggest phases of South Pars Gas Field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, adding “the Phase will operate with a capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day in the first six months, and will increase its production capacity to one million after that.”

Rahmani maintained that the US pullout from the Iran nuclear deal will have no adverse effect on the development of the country’s gas fields, adding “we are self-sufficient in gas field development, and currently have no particular need for foreign products.”

He went on to add, “Ongoing projects are facing no issues, and the return of sanctions will not hinder the implementation of projects by Iranian companies.”

According to him, the country is self-sufficient in execution and production of wellhead equipment, as well as the engineering and design of platforms and transfer lines.

