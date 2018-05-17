EU’s top energy official due in Tehran on May 19

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The EU’s top energy official, commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, is heading to Iran on May 19-20 for talks on energy cooperation.

According to Spain’s major newspaper El País, European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete will visit Tehran on May 19-20 to hold talks on boosting energy cooperation with Iran.

His visit will make the first presence of a European official in Tehran after US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

El País adds that Iran and Europe can have good cooperation in the energy sector due to the country’s possession of the world’s second largest gas reserves and the fourth largest oil reserves. Iran needs new infrastructure for energy exploitation and European companies can offer assistance in that regard.

Iran’s market in the renewable energies have been left untouched for the most part.

Canete’s May 19 visit to Tehran will make it his third time after his previous visits to the Islamic Republic in March and April 2017.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Germany, Britain and France met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tuesday in Brussels. After the meeting, Mogherini said that technical experts were commissioned to identify ways to protect European companies doing business with Iran in light of US pullout from the JCPOA and the reinstatement of sanctions against Tehran.

