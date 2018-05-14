US, Israel responsible for insecurity arisen from US embassy relocation

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Iranian top security official has said that the United States and the Zionist regime should take the responsibility for the tensions that have arisen from US embassy relocation to Quds.

“Trump has become a symbol of anarchy and violence in the global arena with strategic mistakes that he has made in support of terrorism, and in violation of international law and treaties, as well as in violation of the rights of the Palestinian people,” Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Monday.

Expressing his hope that the relocation of the capital of the Zionist regime to Quds will have adverse effect, Shamkhani added "the first consequence of this disastrous act is greater unity among Muslims to defend their sacred places and accelerate the destruction of the fake Zionist regime.”

The SNSC Secretary General added “the Zionist regime and the United States should take the responsibility for escalating tensions resulted from the unwise decision to relocate [the US embassy and Israel capital].”

Shamkhani, at the end, stressed that holy Quds is an inseparable part of Palestine, adding “any decision on the future of the holy land is up to its original and non-immigrant inhabitants, and no country can decide on this Muslim country’s future by ignoring the indisputable rights of the Palestinian people.”

KI/4296499