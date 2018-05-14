Parl. speaker advises US not to have misconception on Jerusalem

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, has advised the US officials not to have any misconception on Palestine, Jerusalem, or the Islamic Resistance Axis.

Ali Larijani made the remarks at an emergency meeting of Palestine Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) of Islamic countries, which is underway in Tehran on Monday.

According to Larijani, the fact that the United States now wants to stay in Syria while it had announced earlier that it wanted to leave the war-torn country, and that it pulled out from the nuclear deal with Iran, all show that the American policy makers are facing a decision-making crisis.

“I believe that the current US president does not have the ability to see and recognize the long-term consequences of his actions,” Larijani said, adding “I would advise the current US officials to not have misconceptions about Palestine and the holy Quds, the Axis of Resistance and the Muslim world. They should not think that such actions against Palestine and Iran's nuclear issue will go unanswered.”

The Iranian parliament speaker added that the US and Zionists’ actions will escalate tension insecurity in the world.

Larijani stated, "we strongly condemn the Zionist regime's inhumane actions. Meanwhile, we also strongly condemn the US State Department's statement and the US president's decision [to move the US embassy to Jerusalem], and call for immediate reaction from the Islamic countries and the international community."

