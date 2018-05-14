US embassy relocation to cost Washington dearly

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs warned that the hasty move and the alleged relocation of US embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem) will cost dearly for the United States and initiators of this plan.

"US President Trump is suffering from the delusion that Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad bin Salman can properly manage the region, and that his agreements with Saudi Arabia can pave the way for the realization of US objectives," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by IRIB as saying.

He voiced confidence that all regional and international sides, which intend to get involved in the already failed game of US embassy relocation to Al-Quds, will pay a heavy price.

Amir-Abdollahian further reiterated that the US government and its allies will incur irreparable losses if the embassy is relocated to Jerusalem.

His remarks came as Tehran is hosting an emergency meeting of Palestine Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) of Islamic countries.

MA/4295804