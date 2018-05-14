Rouhani urges boosting ties with neighbors, says regional security vital to Iran

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In a phone conversation with Armenian prime minister, Iranian President Rouhani called for deepening ties with neighboring countries, saying Iran always favors peace and security in the region and across the world.

During the phone conversation on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the existing capacities and potentials in Iran and Armenia to develop Tehran-Yerevan relations, saying that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop relations and cooperation with its neighboring countries.”

“We are happy that the wish and will of people were peacefully met,” Rouhani said in reference to the recent developments in Armenia regarding the reelection of Armen Sarkissian as the president of the country.

He also referred to the agreement for cooperation between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union as a very good chance to develop relations between the two countries, saying “Iran and Armenia can further cooperate in various commercial, economic, agricultural and other fields of mutual interest.”

“Iran has always favored peace, stability and security in the region and the world and seeks ways to resolve issues and disputes through political negotiations and within the framework of international laws,” he stressed.

Elsewhere, Rouhani noted the withdrawal of the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the move was against international obligations and Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council; “the Islamic Republic of Iran will stay in the JCPOA as long as its interests are guaranteed by the negotiating parties," he added.

For his part, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country “attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Iran based on mutual respect and interests.”

He also hailed Iran’s stances on various regional and international issues, adding “promoting peace and stability in the region is to the benefit of all countries and it is imperative for everyone to very effort to achieve this end.”

“The JCPOA guarantees peace and stability in the region and Armenia has never been and will never be a part of any move against Iran,” stressed Pashinyan.

