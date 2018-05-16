Iran Govt. allows talks over preferential tariff with Eurasian Union

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian government’s cabinet of ministers on Wed. issued permission to allow Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade to engage in negotiations for preferential tariff agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Iranian government allowed the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade to engage in negotiations, define protocols and sign temporary preferential tariff agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The formal permission was issued at the meeting of the cabinet of ministers on Wednesday, chaired by President Rouhani. Later in the meeting, the members of cabinet exchanged views on some proposals made by some executive bodies of the country.

The Eurasian Economic Union is comprised of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

