Iran welcomes peace, security in Armenia

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, welcomed the decision of Armenian parliament to pick a new prime minister for this country as a measure to restore serenity in Armenia.

“The neighboring countries and their peace, stability, and security are the top priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Saturday.

His remarks came after the recent decision made by the Armenian parliament to elect a new prime minister for this country.

“Like always we are ready to develop and deepen relations with the neighboring country of Armenia in all areas,” reassured the Iranian diplomat. He further underlined that Iran welcomes peace, stability, and security in Armenia.

