Iran poised to deepen all-out ties with Lebanon: Pres. Rouhani

President Rouhani described the friendship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon friendly and close, saying, “Iran welcomes deepening relations with Lebanon in all fields.”

Speaking in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Lebanon to Tehran on Tuesday while receiving his letter of credence, President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue supporting the Lebanese government and nation to resist against terrorist groups and aggression by the Zionist Regime.”

He also expressed happiness over the peaceful coexistence of followers of different religions in Lebanon, saying, “We hope that this election further strengthens unity and economic progress, and further deepen relations between Tehran and Beirut.”

New Ambassador of Lebanon to Tehran Hassan Abbas presented his letter of credence to President Rouhani and stressed, “Lebanon is determined to develop and deepen its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields of mutual interest.”

