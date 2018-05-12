Iran clinches title at AFC Women’s Futsal Championship

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Defending champions Iran claimed a historic second successive win at the Asian Football Confederation Women's Futsal Championships by defeating Japan 5-2 on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the Iranian outfit faced off Japan at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, following its outstanding performances at the major international tournament hosted by Thailand.

Iranian sportswomen had trounced Vietnam on Thursday 5-0, which gave them a smooth entry into the finals.

In the final fixture on Saturday, Sara Shirbeigi scored 3 goals for Iran. Freshteh Karimi and Fahimeh Zarei jabbed Iran’s fourth and fifth goal, and thus secured the team its second successive championship title at the tournament.

The 2018 AFC Women's Futsal Championship, which is the second edition of the international event, started on May 2 and wrapped up on May 12, 2018.

