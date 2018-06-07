Arani wins first medal for Iran at 18th Asian Junior Athletics C’ships

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Reihaneh Arani has won the first ever medal in Junior women athletics competitions for Iran by winning a bronze medal at 18th Asian Junior Athletics Championships.

The Iranian female athletic Reihaneh Arani managed to throw the hammer 55.46m and broke the national record.

By winning a boronze medal at the Asian championships, she won the first ever medal in young women athletics championships for Iran.

The young Iranian hammer thrower also won a bronze medal in 2017 Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Two athletes from China with a 65.00 and 56.3m throws collected the gold and silver medals respectively.

The 18th Asian Junior Athletics Championships began today in Japan and will last until the 10th of June.

