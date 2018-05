TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iran’s national football team or Team Melli left Tehran for Istanbul to play a friendly match with Turkey.

Iran national football team will hold a training camp in the European country for a week and play a warm-up match with Turkey on May 28, as part of preparation for the 2018 World Cup.

After Turkey, the team will go to Austria to hold another warm-up match against Greece on June 2.

Finally, the Persians will face Lithuania before starting the breathtaking matches against Spain, Portugal and Morocco in the 2018 World Cup.

