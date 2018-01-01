Iran futsal remain Asia top team in new FIFA rankings

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – According to the latest FIFA rankings, the men’s national futsal team of Iran has remained at the top of Asia’s best teams and fifth in the world.

Iran men’s national futsal team has maintained its position as Asia’s best team and the fifth in the world rankings after Brazil, Spain, Russia, and Argentina with 1,625 points followed by Italy and Portugal, according to the FIFA rankings that came out at the end of 2017.

The 2018 AFC Futsal Championship will be the 15th edition of the AFC Futsal Championship, the biennial international futsal championship organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the men's national teams of Asia. It will take place in Taiwan (referred to as Chinese Taipei by the AFC), which was appointed as hosts by the AFC on 29 July 2017 between 1 and 11 February 2018. A total of 16 teams will play in the tournament.

The Iranian futsal team will compete against China, Myanmar and Iraq national teams in the third group.

KI/IRN82782379