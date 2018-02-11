Iran crowned AFC futsal champion for 12th time

The Iran men’s national futsal team, domestically known as Team Melli Futsal, lined up against Japan in the final showdown of the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Championship, in a match staged at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.
Trouncing Japan 4-0 in the final fixture of the event on Sunday, the Iranian outfit grabbed the continental title for the 12th time.
In a semi-final fixture, the Persians had already defeated Uzbekistan 7-1 on Friday in a match staged at the same venue in New Taipei City.
The 2018 AFC Futsal Championship, which is the 15th edition of the games, opened on February 6 and will close on February 18 in Chinese Taipei. Uzbekistan will play Iraq in the third place play-off.
MNA/IRN82828539
