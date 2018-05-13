Rouhani congratulates Iranian women on winning Asian futsal title

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued a statement felicitating the winning of Asian title by Iran women's national team at AFC Women's Futsal Championship.

The Iranian Women Futsal team defeated Japan 5-2 in the final match of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Futsal Championships which was held in Thailand on May 2-12.

In his message, Iran’s president said that Iranian Futsal players displayed their dynamism and competency by becoming the Asian champions for the second time.

Rouhani went on to say their second consecutive win brought a great amount of joy and happiness to the Iranian nation.

At the end, the president expressed his appreciation to the players, their coaches and all the people who played a part in this great achievement.

KI/4294785