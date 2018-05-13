Rouhani congratulates Iranian women on winning Asian futsal title

The Iranian Women Futsal team defeated Japan 5-2 in the final match of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Futsal Championships which was held in Thailand on May 2-12.
In his message, Iran’s president said that Iranian Futsal players displayed their dynamism and competency by becoming the Asian champions for the second time.
Rouhani went on to say their second consecutive win brought a great amount of joy and happiness to the Iranian nation.
At the end, the president expressed his appreciation to the players, their coaches and all the people who played a part in this great achievement.
KI/4294785
Comment