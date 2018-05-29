Tehran City Council praises national women’s futsal team

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Tehran City Council held a ceremony today to appreciate the efforts of national women’s futsal team after crowning champion in Asia.

The ceremony was held in the open session of the council with the futsal team members in attendance.

“Most of the times, victories of our athletes are the result of their own efforts rather than the plans set by officials,” told Mohammad Javad Haghshenas, the head of cultural and social commission of the council.

“Problems and limitations of our girls and women in sports are numerous and needs special attention and review, and in this circumstances, Iran’s futsal team have won the title of AFC championship,” he added.

Appreciating the efforts of the team, Haghshenas went on to say that these achievements can have a major role in encouraging Iranian girls and women to peruse sports.

Iran claimed a historic second successive win at the Asian Football Confederation Women's Futsal Championships by defeating Japan 5-2 on May 12.

MAH/4308845