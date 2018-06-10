Iran's proposal to solve the issue of Palestine 'based on democracy'

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the rationale of Iran's proposal for solving the issue of Palestine is based on democracy.

A group of university professors, intellectuals, and researchers met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on the 25th day of the auspicious month of Ramadan this evening, June 10, 2018.

The following are some statements his eminence made at this meeting:

The rationale of Iran's proposal for solving the issue of Palestine is based on democracy.The children-killer Prime Minister of the Zionist regime-- that Shimr of the time-- visits Europe to play the victim, pretending 'Iran wants to eliminate our population of a few millions.' This European audience listens, nods and refuses to say that 'you [Zionist regime] are committing crimes in Gaza and Quds.'

To define Palestine’s destiny, original Palestinians—i.e. those who lived in Palestine since 80-100 years ago, Muslims, Jews and Christians—in or outside occupied territories, will be polled; whatever they decide will happen. Is this a bad proposal? Will Europe understand?

The Islamic Republic plays rationally in all issues. On the issue of the Zionist regime, Gamal Abdel Nasser would say 'we will throw the Jews in the sea'. The Islamic Republic has never said anything like that since its inception.

Today democracy is a modern method accepted by the entire world. Since day one, our proposal on determining the destiny of the historical country of Palestine has been that you should ask the people of Palestine: this proposal has been recorded by the United Nations as the Islamic Republic's proposal.

