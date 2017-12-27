Watch out US iron hands hidden in velvet gloves

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that today the the evil intentions of the United States towards Islam and the Islamic Republic is completely revealed.

Leader made the remark in a meeting with the members of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council on Wednesday, on the occasion of the anniversary of Dec. 30, known as the 9-Dey Epic.

Referring to the unceasing efforts of the United States to take the people's hope and confidence, Ayatollah Khamenei strongly criticized some people's willing or unwanted companionship with the enemy's plots, and by recalling the 40-year-old absurd analyzes and propaganda of the enemy over the failure or weakening of the Islamic Revolution, said, "by virtue of Almighty's grace and with reliance on people's vigilance and resistance, we will crush enemies like before, and with the efforts of officials to solve the livelihood and economic problems of the people, we will continue the path of development and proudness determinedly."

He described giving hope and confidence to the people, explaining opportunities and threats, and identifying friends and enemies as the key requirements in Islam, and pointed out "today, the main goal of the enemy's soft war is to gain the hope and confidence of the Iranian nation."

"During war, you should guess what the enemy intends to do, but, nowadays, you don’t need to guess; thousands of lie-shooting arsenals are working against the Iranians to make them disappointed and pessimistic, and take their confidence," said Ayatollah Khamenei.

He emphasized that today's war is not a military war because they do not dare to wage military war. "The enemy's today soft war against Iran and Islam is more dangerous than military war," he noted.

Pointing to the main reason of enemies' hostility toward Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei said "during the past forty years, the Islamic Revolution has changed the false structure and formula of the ruling power in the world, proving that a nation can be neither a domineer nor a submissive, neither an oppresser nor an oppressed."

"Some US officials, with their iron hands hidden in velvet gloves, managed to fool some of us at some point, but they soon lost face, and today the evil intentions of the United States towards Islam and the Islamic Republic is completely revealed," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the costly and complicated plots of the United States to sow political, religious, ethnic and linguistic discord in Iran were useless and unsuccessful, adding Iranian nation will definately dissapoint the enemies in all ways possible.

LR/4184394