Iran's Army to further equip rapid reaction forces

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces said Sat. that equipping rapid reaction forces as well as increasing the social status of the Army ground forces are top priorities for the Army this year.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks in a ceremony, attended by the Army commanders and deputy commanders as well as military personnel of the Army today in Tehran, to celebrate the arrival of the new Iranian year.

The Army Ground Forces commander touched upon the Army’s priorities for the new year saying that equipping the rapid reaction brigades and equipment renewal are among top priorities for the Army's ground forces this year.

Referring to the increasing the social status of the ground forces as another priority for the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Heidari said “we have to use all our capacities to meet the demands of forces and their families in line with the guidelines of the Leader.

At the end of his remarks, Army Ground Forces commander concluded that the forces under his command will not buy any foreign products as the year is named ‘Support for Iranian Products’ by the Leader.

