Investment platforms prepared to back Iranian products: IRGC deputy

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said that suitable grounds have been prepared in the country in the field of investment to support Iranian goods under the auspices of security governing the country.

Supporting Iranian product requires investing, he said, adding, “proper platforms has been provided in the country for any type of investment under the auspices of security.”

He pointed to naming the current Iranian calendar year after “supporting Iranian goods and products” and said, “the current’s year slogan, put forward by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, is very much similar to the mottos of the previous years, the issue of which shows that economic discussions are of paramount importance in current circumstances.”

Enemies have concentrated on imposing economic sanctions and waging economic war against people of this land and territory, he said and reiterated, “enemies of the country feel that Iranian community is vulnerable to economic terms, so that they leave no stone unturned to weaken economic situation of the country.”

Under such circumstances, responsible officials should strengthen economic pillars of the country in order to defuse malicious behaviors of enemies of the country considerably, the brigadier general maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the issue of security in the country and reiterated, “if we intend to meet demands of people in society, security should first be taken into consideration.”

He pointed out that supporting Iranian product requires investing and generating employment, adding, “security is prerequisite of such investment.”

Enemies of the country always try to create disturbance and prevent progress of the country, he said, adding, “under the auspices of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, sustainable security has been spread in the country, so that there is no worry in this regard.”

In conclusion, Brigadier General Javani called on all responsible officials and organizations in the country to make their utmost efforts in line with materializing objectives of the current year’s motto dubbed “Supporting Iranian Products”.

