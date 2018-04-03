Unauthorized foreign presence in Syria, illegal: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed the media before leaving Tehran for Ankara on Tuesday and condemned foreign interventions in Syria which lack the permission of Syrian government.

“This trip is made upon the invitation of the Turkish president and during the visit we would have the second trilateral summit of Iranian, Russian, and Turkish president where we would discuss the latest status, the future, and the processes in Syria,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a press conference before leaving Tehran on Tuesday.

“Those foreign troopers who are now stationed in Syria without official permission of the Syrian government should leave the country as their presence is totally illegal,” reiterated the Iranian president.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are all deeply concerned about the war in Syria and sponsor a series of peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on March 30 to discuss the Putin-Erdogan meeting, the Russian foreign ministry announced in a statement.

“The ministers discussed a number of pressing bilateral issues in light of the upcoming Russian-Turkish summit,” the statement added.

