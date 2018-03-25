Govt. to continue support for domestic products: Veep

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - The prudent policy stipulated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei to support Iranian products in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018) is a step in right direction that should be followed up seriously to attain economic prosperity, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said.

“No country will be successful unless it attaches importance to its producers and investors,” Es’hagh Jahangiri said on Saturday evening at a local ceremony.

Jahangiri visited southern Kerman Province to take part in the unveiling ceremony of Hyundai Accent assembled by local carmaker Kerman Motor.



Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named Iran's New Year which started on March 20 the year of 'Support for Iranian Products'.

During his speech, Jahangiri said the Iranian producers expect anti-smuggling policies and actions and stressed that the foreign investors should cooperate with Iranian producers.



As an important strategic country which enjoys rich oil and gas reserves and young population, Jahangiri added, Iran encourages foreigners to make investment in the country.



About Iran's international relations, the first vice-president said Tehran is after dialogue and willing to have good interactions with the outside world.

