Public organs banned from purchasing certain foreign goods

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Pres. Rouhani’s administration has banned on Sun. all public organizations from purchasing foreign products that are already domestically produced in Iran in a move to support Iranian products.

The order was issued during a cabinet session chaired by President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.

Under the directive, all public organizations, governmental and non-governmental public institutions, and all their transaction parties including contractors, Iranian and foreign dealers are banned from purchasing foreign products that are already domestically produced in Iran.

The decision follows Iranian Leader’s emphasis on “support for Iranian products” as a policy to battle economic woes and improve the nation’s livelihood.

Also in a televised Nowruz address on March 20, President Rouhani deemed the new year as the year of "national production, supporting Iranian goods and the year of employment and progress."

MS/4258318