Iran's Veep congratulates China’s PM on re-election

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri has sent a congratulations message to Li Keqiang over his re-election as the Prime Minister of China and expressed hope that bilateral relations would further promote.

The Iranian first vice-president’s message read “the bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China have enjoyed significant progress in all fields over the past years, and effective steps have been taken to achieve a comprehensive strategic partnership by the two countries’ officials.”

Jahangiri also expressed hope “during your Excellency’s new term, we will be able to take effective steps towards further promoting bilateral relations.”

