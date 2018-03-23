Bolton says his past comments now behind

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Newly named White House national security advisor John Bolton tried to distance himself from his past statements on Thursday, mere minutes after being named President Donald Trump's new top national security aide.

Bolton told Fox News' "The Story" that his past comments are now "behind me" and what matters is "what the President says."

"During my career, I have written I don't know how many articles and op-eds and opinion pieces. I have given I can't count the number of speeches, I have countless interviews ... in the past 11 years. They're all out there in the public record. I have never been shy about what my views are," Bolton said, adding later, "Frankly, what I have said in private now is behind me."

He concluded: "The important thing is what the President says and the advice I give him."

This theme continued throughout the interview. When pressed on specific policy questions, the former US ambassador to the United Nations didn't repeat his earlier views on Iran and North Korea.

US National security adviser H.R. McMaster has resigned and will be replaced by former US ambassador and Fox News analyst John Bolton, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Thursday.

"I pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/19."

