US supports anti-Iran opposition: official

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Spokesman of Iran’s Guardians’ Council Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said here on Friday that the opposition groups against Iranian nation and government are sponsored by the United States and its malicious collaborators.

Kadkhodaei, in a message in his Telegram channel, reacted to the US President Donald Trump's move for replacing his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, with John Bolton, the former US ambassador to the UN and a military intervention hawk.

Bolton, as the American sponsor of anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), has managed to grab the highest political position in Trump's government, Kadkhodaei suggested.

He wrote that the MKO, the most hated terrorist group among the Iranians, has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials and sided with the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, during Iraq’s eight-year imposed war against Iran in the 1980s.'Now the question is why Bolton has been assumed to a sensitive position, while he is stubborn supporter of anti-Iran terrorist group, the MKO?' he asked.

On Thursday (March 22), Trump announced the replacement, making Bolton his third national security adviser since coming to office and continuing a shake-up that creates one of the most hawkish national security teams of any White House in recent history.

MA/IRN/82869483