Bahraini regime's siege on Sheikh Issa Qassim's house hits 300 days

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Residents of Diraz, the home village of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, announced on social networks they are holding demonstrations on Sunday, in protest to the continued outrageous siege of Sheikh Issa Qassim's house, at 300th day.