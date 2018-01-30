‘Not too far-fetched’ to see Bahraini King’s nationality revoked

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Mon. that it would not be too far-fetched if the nationality of Bahraini King was revoked seeing how outsiders and extremist rulers have taken control of the country’s internal affairs.

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a tweet in Arabic Monday night, in reaction to the Bahraini court’s upholding of a one-year jail term for prominent Shia cleric, Sheikh Isa Qassim, who has been stripped of his nationality by the Al Khalifah regime. The court has also confirmed the decision to revoke the cleric's citizenship.

“The nationality of Ayatollah Isa Qassim was revoked by a so-called king order, which begs the question that which ‘court ruling’ Bahrain’s Supreme Court has now confirmed,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet.

The Iranian official went on to criticize the current state of affairs in Bahrain with outsiders and extremist leaders in charge of the country’s domestic affairs, noting in a sarcastic tone that it would not be too far-fetched if the nationality of the Bahraini King himself were to be one day revoked by the court.

