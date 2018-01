TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA)- A Bahraini appeals court has confirmed one-year sentence against leading Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim and and also stripped him from the country’s citizenship.

The key opposition figure, in his late 70s, was hospitalized for two months last fall and underwent surgery.

Sheikh Isa Qassim is leading an opposition movement in Bahrain against Sunni al-Khalifa dynasty demanding an elected government in the Shia majority country.

