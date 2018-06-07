Al-Khalifa regime responsible for Isa Qassim’s deteriorating health

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has lashed out at the Al-Khalifa regime in Bahrain for senior Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim’s deteriorating health.

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Thursday that the reports from Bahrain say that Ayatollah Isa Qassim’s health is deteriorating.

Amir-Abdollahian then holds the Bahraini Al-Khalifa regime responsible for Sheikh Isa Qassim’s deteriorating health, saying the regime is directly responsible for deteriorating human rights situation in Bahrain.

He further warns the Bahraini regime that its oppression will create more division between the government and the people of Bahrain, calling on the Al-Khalifa to stop putting more pressures on the senior Shai cleric.

