TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The head of Bahrain's Human Rights Association said that stripping citizenship from Ayatollah Isa Qasim is a clear violation of national and international laws.

In a clear violation of Bahrain's national and international laws, a Bahrain court has ruled for denying citizenship from Ayatollah Isa Qasim on the pretext of accusing him of money laundering. He has been charged with collecting zakat in illegal ways along with money-laundering.

Speaking with Mehr News Agency, Head of Bahrain Human Rights Association Baqer Darvish said that the court ruling has no legal basis, adding that the appeals court has declared the verdict as null and void.