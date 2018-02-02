No interference allowed in Iran’s defensive capabilities: cleric

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said at Tehran Friday prayers that US is seeking to decrease Iran’s missile capabilities to appease the Zionist Regime but Iran will continue with its missile programs within the framework of its defense strategy.

Ayatollah Khatami, who led this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran, stated that two of the blessings that God granted to His servants are unity and solidarity, which have enabled Iran to repel enemies’ plots against it.

Referring to the US strategies towards Iran and the Middle East, he said that before Obama became the US president, US set four preconditions for improving its relations with Iran.

He said that Iran’s nuclear program was the top US strategy, which resulted in the JCPOA. However, he said, the US is not abiding by its commitments under the agreement while constantly raising different issues. He assured that the Iranian officials unanimously agree that JCPOA cannot be changed or renegotiated.

The other US strategy against Iran is to decrease Iran’s defensive and missile capabilities to appease the Zionist Regime. He said that Iran will not negotiate with any country over its defense capabilities, and will continue strengthening its defensive and missile capabilities.

He went on to say that another US strategy is to make Iran stop supporting Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance, stressing that Iran will not stop supporting Islamic movements.

Referring to US assertion that Iran hinders creation of the Greater Middle East, he said that US plans to dominate Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen will definitely fail.

He said that US has always been plotting against Iran. He said that under Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership, Iran has foiled the enemies’ plots against it, such as ISIL terrorist attacks.

He said that US and the rest of the world arrogance are trying to disillusion the Iranians, as evidenced by the recent unrests through cyberspace.

He added that US efforts to increase economic pressure on Iran will also fail.

He noted that US’s fundamental strategy for the region is to create instability just to safeguard the security of the Zionist Regime. To achieve this objective and create instability in West Asia, he said that US wants to bring ISIL to Afghanistan. He said that the “unwise” Saudi crown prince has aligned himself with the US to achieve this goal.

Referring to Bahrain court’s decision to strip Sheikh Isa Qassem of his nationality, he said that Bahrain authorities are not letting him having medical treatment.

