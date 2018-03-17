Iran stresses countering violence, extremism

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Iran stresses avoiding violence and extremism and seeks coexistence, tolerance and moderation between different religions, according to Iran’s ambassador to Thailand.

Iran’s Ambassador to Thailand and Accredited ambassador to Myanmar and Laos, Mohsen Mohmmadi made the comments at the 3rd conference on ‘Dialogue between Islam and Buddhism’, which was held through the efforts of Iran’s embassy in Bangkok, Thailand on March 15-16.

Mohammadi underlined that Iran always stresses strengthening the shared characteristics of different religions including their divine and human values, friendship between them and avoiding violence and extremism.

Referring to the fact that hostility among religions as well as extremism are on the rise in some parts of the world, Mohammadi said that dialogue is the most important and the only way out of hatred and violence. Dialogue is the only logical way that can bring people from different religions and cultures and establish a culture of tolerance, peaceful coexistence among them.

Referring to the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2013 ‘World Against Violence and Extremism (WAVE)’, which was drafted by Iran, the Iranian ambassador said that according to the provisions of that resolution, all religions are committed to peace while they are determined to condemn violence and extremism, adding that violence should not be attributed to any religion, nationality, civilization and ethnic group.

Mohammadi added "we are proud that the religion of Islam promotes peace. Islam has always been in opposition to violence and extremism, as Islam always emphasizes wisdom and moderation.”

Iran's ambassador to Thailand highlighted “Islam and Buddhism are both moderate religions. Their main message to humanity is avoiding extremism of any kind.”

Mohammadi emphasized that religious violence is done in the name of religion while it has no place in religion, adding some groups’ violent actions are rooted in their ignorance of the true religion.

The two-day event, which was held in Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, was attended by a representative of Thailand's Minister of Culture, a number of Buddhist monks from Myanmar and Sri Lanka, Thai scholars and intellectuals, as well as a number of Shia Muslim and Sunni Muslims.

Seyyed Javad Mazlumi, Irananian Leader’s Representative for Hajj Affairs, Abdul Rahim Gawahi, Head of the Association of the Religious Studies, as well as Khalil Ghanbari, a faculty member of University of Religions and Denominations in Iran’s holy city of Qom were also present in the conference.

