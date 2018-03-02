Senior cleric calls for stopping violence against Muslims

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Tehran's provisional Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami condemned violence against Muslims in different parts of the world, urging the governments to stop killing and torturing them.

At the start of his address to the participants at this week’s Friday Prayers ceremony in Iranian capital Tehran, Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami said that all those who are theorizing the hijab-less protests in the country are more sinful than those women who take off their headscarves in public places.

He warned that the foreign enemies are doing all they can to promote hijab-less in Iran, adding hijab in Iran is compulsory because of God’s orders.

The senior clerics called for severe punishment for those who theorize and promote hijab-less in Iran, warning that hijab is a religious issue not a cultural one.

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader also added that all the Islamic jurists (the Fuqaha) emphasize that hijab must be compulsory in line with God’s orders.

Like last week’s Tehran Friday Prayers leader, Ayatollah Khatami also said that the murderers of the five security must be punished for their heinous crime in Tehran’s Pasdaran street.

Few weeks ago, 3 policemen and 2 Basijis were violently run over and killed by members of Dervish cult in protests in Pasdaran street in the north of Tehran.

In another part of his address, the senior cleric said “we are worried about the Yemeni crisis. The country has become a bloodbath, and there are dangerous and contagious diseases in the country. There are 22 million hungry people in the country. Sadly, al-Saud's brutal aerial attacks hit food trucks and do not let the people breathe.”

Ayatollah Khatami added “Bahrain is another matter of concern [for us]. This country has become a big prison for the followers of God. Two of the country's young people are sentenced to death, two others are sentenced to life imprisonment, and others have been sentenced to different jail terms,” hoping “the people of Bahrain will be liberated after removal of the oppressive [Al Khalifa] family.”

At the end of the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, referring to another concern about Myanmar, Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader concluded “the Muslims in that violent country are killed, 7,000 children’s lives are in danger. Their houses are destroyed by bulldozers. With all these issues, we ask the United Nations, humanitarian organizations and the Islamic Cooperation Organization to address the many problems of the Muslims in Myanmar and take the necessary actions.”

KI/4241040