Iranian donors to Rohingya Muslims to be appreciated on Wed.

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian philanthropists who joined some other international charities to build and open a school at a refugee camp in Bangladesh to serve the Rohingya refugees will be honored on Wednesday in Tehran.

The Iranian donors who have helped the Rohingya refugees will be honored at Howzeh Honari on Wednesday at a ceremony in Tehran under the title of “the Smile of Rohingya”.

Enfagh Charity (AKA Humanitarian aids of International Union of United Umma) and Afagh complex of Sunni Muslims in cooperation with Iranian donors have opened a school at the camp of Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh and now it is operating open to Rohingya children.

On the occasion of the opening of the school, the donors who have helped and funded the humanitarian cause will be appreciated in Tehran.

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state and crossed into Bangladesh since last August, when attacks on security posts by insurgents triggered a military crackdown that the United Nations has said amounts to ethnic cleansing, with reports of arson attacks, murder and rape.

