UNICEF hails Iran’s support for children’s rights

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs has met and talked with UNICEF representative in Iran.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with UNICEF representative in Iran Will Parks in Tehran on Monday, during which the Iranian official referred to the necessity of protecting children’s rights and praised the supporting role that UNICEF is playing in crisis stricken countries like Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed out “the presence and activities of terrorist groups in the world endanger children and women, as well as peace in the international community.”

Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs stressed the need for protecting women and children’s rights in Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

The UNICEF representative in Iran Will Parks, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the support the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided to the rights of children, saying “cooperation between states and the UNICEF in crisis stricken areas in particular, has a decisive role in the improvement of children’s rights.”

The UNICEF representative in Iran also stated “we expect you (Iran) to continue your support for the rights of women in order for their voices to be heard.”

