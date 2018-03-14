Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran's FMs to talk 'Silk Road'

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on March 14 said the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran will meet in Baku to evaluate regional developments and discuss “regional cooperation.”

“The foreign ministers of these four countries will have the opportunity to discuss and revive the historic Silk Road,” said Yıldırım, speaking Ankara's Esenboga Airport ahead of his visit to the Azerbaijani capital to attend the 6th Global Baku Forum, reported Hurriyet Daily.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut cavusoglu, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif are expected to meet.

Known as “One Belt One Road,” plans to revive Silk Road would see gleaming new road and rail networks built through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia, extending to Europe via Turkey.