Iran FM to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Baku on Wednesday to attend a four-sided meeting of Iranian, Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Tuesday evening that Zarif will attend a meeting with his Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Baku.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had already talked about the four-sided meeting during a meeting with Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria on Friday.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, after attending the four-sided meeting in Baku, Iran's foreign minister will head to Kazakhstan to attend a trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, and Turkey within the framework of Astana talks.

