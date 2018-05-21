Some bank accounts of Iranians in Georgia blocked

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The chairwoman of Iran-Georgia chambers of Commerce and Industry has said that some bank accounts of Iranians in Georgia have been closed, adding that the embassy is pursuing the issue.

According to the website of the Monetary and Banking Research Institute (MBRI), which is the research arm of the Central bank of Iran (CBI), Fatemeh Moghimi, the chairwoman of Iran-Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that some of the bank accounts of Iranians in Georgia have been blocked, while adding that the Iranian officials are pursuing the issue.

Meanwhile, Moghimi said that Iranians are not allowed to open new bank accounts there as well for some reasons.

“Many of the cases have emerged due to residence permit or immigration-related problems that are under investigation,” she said, adding “some other cases are related to sanctions re-imposed by the United States against Iran.”

She said that given the fact that the EU has not approved the sanctions yet, it is expected that the issue will be resolved.”

The chairwoman of Iran-Georgia chambers of Commerce and Industry went on to stress that Iranian embassy in Georgia is closely pursuing the issue and will publish the findings of its research very soon.

The Georgia’s "TBC" Bank has recently issued an instruction to prohibit any bank transactions for Iranians without a residence card. But at the same time, according to the instruction, the bank accounts of those who previously had an account, but their residence card was not ready, have now been blocked.

Georgia has recently made residence harder for foreigners and is now reportedly drafting a new law according to which a permanent residence permit will be issued to those foreigners who have lived in Georgia for the last 10 years.

KI/FNA13970231000586