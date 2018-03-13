Iran’s ties with India not in conflict with Pakistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Mon. that Iran’s good relations with India are not in conflict with Pakistan, just as Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia do not tarnish Islamabad's ties with Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a press conference on Monday in Islamabad. He added that the Gwadar port city in Pakistan and Chabahar transit agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan are “complementary” and not “competitive”.

Asked to comment on Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Zarif voiced the Islamic Republic’s readiness to open talks with Riyadh, adding that Tehran had welcomed the measures taken by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in line with commencing the talks.

“If Saudi Arabia one day came under any foreign attack, Iran would be the first country to aid Riyadh in the fight,” Zarif stressed.

He went on to add, “the problem is that Saudis assume it is in their interest if the world thinks they are under threat [by Iran].”

“Both Iran and Saudi Arabia can invest in reconstruction projects in Iraq and Syria, and for that to happen, they first need to settle their issues at the negotiating table,” he said.

Zarif then discussed Iran and Pakistan’s security cooperation, adding “we will not allow anyone or any group to use our soil to carry out attacks against Pakistan, just as we believe that Pakistan, in turn, will not allow its soil to be used by terrorists against Iran.”

He further highlighted the persisting threats of ISIL terrorists for the entire region, adding “regional and neighboring countries need to join hands in restoring stability and security to Afghanistan. Iran backs any talks process in Afghanistan, including the presence of Taliban in the negotiations.”

