Pres. Rouhani congratulates Hungarian PM Orban on reelection

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani forwarded a message of congratulations to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who won election in early April and secured his position for the third term.

Offering felicitations on successful re-election Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani voiced hope that joint political will of the two countries lead to longer steps in deepening bilateral relations between Tehran and Budapest.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third straight term in power in early April elections after his anti-immigration campaign message secured a strong majority for his party, Fidesz party, in parliament, granting him two-thirds of seats based on preliminary results.

Mr. Rouhani also voiced hope for more joint efforts on bolstering bilateral relations and international peace and security.

He also hoped for further cementing the ties in various areas and implementing previous agreements of Iran and Hungary in Orban’s new term.

