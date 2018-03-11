FM Zarif leaves Tehran for Islamabad

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, heading a 30-strong politico-economic delegation, left Tehran for Islamabad, on Sunday afternoon to meet with senior Pakistani officials in a 3-day visit.

During his three day stay he will hold talks with senior Pakistani officials, including his counterpart, president, prime minister, interior minister, parliament speaker, and the Chief of Army Staff.

Earlier on Sunday, former Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan told the Iranian media that Zarif’s visit to Islamabad will have an important role in opening up a new chapter on the two countries’ sustainable relations and clear up certain misunderstandings on regional and global issues.

Zarif’s visit to Pakistan will greatly contribute to building trust and expanding bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, she said.

“Although the visit of the Iranian foreign minister will have a remarkable impact on expansion of trade and economic ties, in my opinion the visit will mostly focus on evaluating the current state of the region and clearing up misunderstandings on regional and global issues,” she stressed.

YNG/ PR