Iran categorically dismisses claim of Kharrazi-Kerry meeting

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) –A diplomat of Iranian embassy in Paris issued a statement on Sunday dismissing the claim that there has been a meeting between former Iranian FM Kharrazi and former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

Iranian Embassy’s Press Attaché in Paris, Hamid Moradkhani, asserted that the news of a secret meeting between Iranian former FM Kamal Kharrazi and US former Secretary of State John Kerry is total lie, in line with previous moves of media hype against Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat issued a statement late on Sunday reiterating that Mr. Kharrazi is visiting Paris to attend the meetings of Leaders for Peace Foundation.

“The aforementioned foundation was established on the initiative of Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the former Prime Minister of France, and this is the first meeting of the foundation as a start of the Leaders for Peace Foundation. Mr. Kharrazi will be Iran’s permanent representatives at frequent meetings of this foundation,” reads the statement.

“There are 27 other representatives from other countries which have become a member of this foundation; all of these representatives are whether former prime ministers or former foreign ministers in their countries but are currently representing the governments of their countries,” highlighted the diplomat in his statement.

He underlined that the only meeting of Mr. Kharrazi on Sunday was his meeting with Mr. Raffarin.

