Pakistani FM welcomes Zarif's offer

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has welcomed Iranian foreign minister’s offer to have fully-fledged relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Speaking in the Iran-Pakistan Business Forum’ in Islamabad on Monday, attended by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said “in the past two years, the trade relations between the two brother countries have improved dramatically, reaching billions,” adding the two countries are trying to bring the trade relations to target volume of $ 5 billion.”

Pakistani foreign minister noted that the two countries should facilitate the issue of tariffs to strengthen bilateral relations.

Asif explicated “negotiations between the central banks of the two countries are going on, and significant progress will be reached soon.”

Pakistan’s top diplomat also suggested that the two sides should hold joint exhibitions.

He also emphasized the need for relations and cooperation between the two ports of Chabahar and Gwadar, saying that these two ports can act as complementary to each other.

The Pakistani foreign minister also emphasized the need for fighting against smuggling.

He said the Pakistani government is planning to launch a maritime transport system as soon as possible in order to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims’ travel into Iran and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif, who is heading a 30-strong politico-economic delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening for a three-day official visit to the neighboring country.

