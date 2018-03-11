Zarif’s Pakistan visit aims to reach concord on regional, global issues

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The Sun. visit of Iranian FM Zarif to Pakistan, while opening a new chapter on the two countries’ economic ties, will most importantly focus on clearing misunderstandings and reaching agreement on regional and global issues, former Pakistani minister of information said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif is heading a 30-strong politico-economic delegation to Islamabad today for a three-day official visit to hold talks with senior Pakistani officials, including his counterpart, president, prime minister, interior minister, parliament speaker, and the Chief of Army Staff.

Speaking to Fars News correspondent on Sunday, former Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said Zarif’s visit to Islamabad will have an important role in opening up a new chapter on the two countries’ sustainable relations and clear up certain misunderstandings on regional and global issues.

Zarif’s visit to Pakistan will greatly contribute to building trust and expanding bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, she said.

“Although the visit of the Iranian foreign minister will have a remarkable impact on expansion of trade and economic ties, in my opinion the visit will mostly focus on evaluating the current state of the region and clearing up misunderstandings on regional and global issues,” she stressed.

