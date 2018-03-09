Iran FM to visit Pakistan next week

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will start a three-day visit to neighboring country Pakistan on Sunday, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan told reporters on Friday.

Mehdi Honardoost, the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, told Iranian media that Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Pakistan in exchange for recent Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s visit to Iran.

He added that Iran's foreign minister will arrive in the capital of Pakistan Islamabad on Sunday, March 11.

Honardoost pointed out that meeting with the Pakistani prime, foreign and also interior ministers, attending an economic forum in Islamabad, as well as addressing the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad are on the agenda of Zarif’s visit.

The next week Zarif’s visit to Pakistan will be his fifth visit to the country since he assumed the post of Iran’s foreign minister in September 2013.

